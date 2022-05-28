Princess Leia's Cousin Tells Leia Something Cruel in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Episode 1 (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 1 on Disney Plus.

The show may be called Obi-Wan Kenobi, but little Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) stole the show. The princess of Alderaan wants to do more than wave, displaying a sense of independence and wisdom that would make her late mother Padme (Natalie Portman) proud.

Leia isn't afraid to stand up for herself or others. She calls out her visiting cousin for being rude to a service droid, and the two engage in a sparring match. Although Leia is tough for her age, one thing her cousin says really wounds her.