'Project Blue Book' Explores the UFO Conspiracy Theory Surrounding "Operation Mainbrace"

Edward J Ruppelt, former head of the USAF's Project Blue Book and author of The Report on Unidentified Flying Objects, even claims the Operation Mainbrace sightings led the British Government to officially recognize the existence of UFOs. It took 'til 2019 for the U.S. to (sort of) acknowledge that they're real.

