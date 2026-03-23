'Project Hail Mary' Fans Are Still Talking About Ryan Gosling's Sweater From the Movie "Gotta know if there is a pattern for this fox cardigan out there somewhere." By Chrissy Bobic Published March 23 2026, 11:14 a.m. ET Source: Amazon MGM Studios

Movie goers might have gone to see Project Hail Mary for the science fiction, but they stayed for the fashion. Well, maybe. Because after Ryan Gosling sported a sweater in the movie featuring two burnt red foxes and their paw prints, fans left the theater Googling how to find the Project Hail Mary sweater as soon as possible.

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A lot of the clothes that Ryan's character, a science teacher, wears are notable, since he's more of a regular super smart guy in the movie and not a lifelong astronaut. Because of that, some fans might expect to be able to find that fox cardigan from retailers like Urban Outfitters or maybe even a high-end brand. It turns out, it might not be quite that easy, but there are ways to get your hands on that sweater.

Source: Amazon MGM Studios

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People can make Ryan Gosling's sweater from 'Project Hail Mary.'

Ryan's cardigan sweater in Project Hail Mary is, for some, pretty iconic. But if you're looking to buy the exact same fox sweater that he wears in the film, you are kind of out of luck. A version of the sweater exists, sure, but according to Ryan and the movie's stylist Mark Avery, they worked together to create that fox design based on a vintage sweater that already existed.

"The fox thing was a little Easter egg for my kids," Ryan told Mashable. Although that means the sweater and its fox design are one-of-a-kind, special to Project Hail Mary, fans who are handy with knitting can make a version of their own at home. There's a kit for sale that includes the pattern and necessary yarn on MaryMaxim.com for $79.99.

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Costume designer Glyn Dillon shared more background information on the sweater on Instagram. He wrote that Ryan approached him about changing the design of the animals on the sweater to foxes instead of the original wolves. "With everyone in agreement, new coloured yarn was ordered, I re-jigged the faces to make them fox-like and more friendly … and then our incredible knitters had to just go like the clappers," he wrote. He also urged cosplayers to take a swing at recreating the look themselves.

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The original sweater that inspired the 'Project Hail Mary' one is on eBay.

The original vintage wolf sweater that inspired the fox sweater from Project Hail Mary is on eBay for sale, no knitting required. But it is listed for $2,499.99 as its buy-it-now price. There's another listing for $2,831.28 with a "make offer" option. But the option that would give fans the closest thing to Ryan's sweater in the movie is to make it themselves or commission someone to do it for them.

new oceans movie is just me stealing the project hail mary comfy cardigan and i had potential t shirt from the amc display case pic.twitter.com/yDQyHXSsq5 — george (@georgiem2000) March 22, 2026