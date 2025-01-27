A Delivery Driver on TikTok Warns Against Falling for a QR Code Shipping Scam "Do not scan the QR code. They can access your information or something after that." By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 27 2025, 1:33 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@Cybersecuritypixie; @thefoxypineapple

For many, TikTok continues to be the all-in-one source for everything they need to know about recipes, shopping deals, and scams. Yes, that last one is a bummer, but when a delivery driver on TikTok shared details about a QR code shipping scam, it was the first that some users had heard of it, and they wanted to learn more.

It might not be a new scam by any means. However, it is one that almost anyone could fall for if they don't have all of the information right off the bat. And it all boils down to receiving an unexpected package that may or may not be addressed to you. Since you, like almost everyone else, might not be inclined to say no to a free random present, here's what you should know first about this QR code shipping scam.

There's a QR code shipping scam that TikTok users are learning about.

A TikTok user, who occasionally films videos from what looks like her delivery truck, posted a video about a shipping scam she only recently heard about. Apparently, you might receive a package in the mail that may or may not be addressed to you. When you open it, the contents will be "something cheap" and a QR code.

Naturally, you might be inclined to scan that code to find out who sent you the package and why. But that's where the real part of the scam comes in. According to the TikTok user, by scanning this mysterious QR code, the individual or company that sent the mystery package can obtain your personal information.

"Do not scan the QR code," the TikTok says in her video. "They can access your information or something after that. So just don't scan the QR code. You can keep whatever's in there. Just don't scan the QR code." One user commented on the video to say, "I lived through Anthrax times. I would not open." Another wrote, "I would alert my boomer parents, but they have no idea what a QR code even is."

The QR code shipping scam is nothing new.

Although the TikToker shared the video to warn other people and she seemed like she hadn't heard of this scam before, apparently it isn't new. She shared a followup video to explain that she learned as much. According to the United States Postal Inspection Service, there is even a word for this time of scam — "quishing," which means QR code phishing. The website specifically warns against scanning any QR codes in unknown packages, and to report those to USPIS immediately.

QR Code Phishing (Quishing) pic.twitter.com/Y8Me4MgdYp — Dark Web Intelligence (@DailyDarkWeb) January 10, 2025