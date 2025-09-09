Here's What We Know About QTCinderella's Boyfriend, Ludwig They're titans on Twitch, and seem to make a sweet couple. By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 9 2025, 5:26 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Ludwig

Relationships between influencers can be a double-edged sword. It can be adorable and heartwarming, especially if fans ship the duo together. Or it can be messy and dramatic, and forever ruin a fandom. Luckily for Twitch streamers and gaming influencers QTCinderella (Blaire) and Ludwig Ahgren, they belong to the first group.

The duo has been together for several years now, and they make a pretty cute couple. Here's what we know about QTCinderella's boyfriend and their growing relationship.

Here's what we know about QTCinderella's boyfriend, Ludwig.

Between QTCinderella, with 1.2 million followers on Twitch, and Ludwig, with 3.5 million followers on Twitch, the two are some of the most well-known in the industry. Together, they're fairly unstoppable. According to Streamers Fandom, Ludwig was born in the United States on July 6, 1995.

He is best known as a gaming influencer, streamer, and esports competitor, launching his career in 2018 and expanding his content to include podcasting, game shows, vlogging, and pre-recorded videos as well. In 2021, things really hit fast-forward for Ludwig after he surpassed Ninja, the previous record holder for most subscribers on Twitch, and later signed an exclusive deal with YouTube Gaming. The following year, he won "Streamer of the Year."

His early content focused on Super Smash Bros. Melee, Mario Party 2, and Dark Souls, but eventually he branched out and began including a myriad of other games and topics. And then in 2023, Ludwig became co-owner of esports giant Moist Esports, according to Esports.net.

QTCinderella and Ludwig's relationship is too sweet, and fans love it.

Meanwhile, as Ludwig's career was rocketing on an upward trajectory, he was closing the deal at home with another of the biggest streamers in the gaming industry: QTCinderella, aka Blaire.

The duo connected early in their careers and met for the first time in the heart-warming "Meeting Ludwig for the First Time" video that Blaire uploaded in June 2019. Although it was clear that Blaire was nervous, the two hit it off instantly, and it seems like it's been fate ever since. They make content together, and their fans delight in noting the quirky way they show each other affection.

In the comment section of one video showing the duo decorating gingerbread houses together, one fan notes that they "really are a dog and a cat." To which another fan replies, "golden retriever boyfriend and black cat girlfriend but somehow they balance each other out." But there's a bit of an inside running joke happening there, too. Under every video of the two together, the comments are filled with replies that suggest some form of "Ludwig is such a stud" or "no one could be this amazing and handsome and perfect."