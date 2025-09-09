Asmongold Took a Break From Streaming Because of His Dad's "Medical Turmoil" Asmongold told fans "streams will be on hiatus" for the time being. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 9 2025, 2:44 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Steak and Eggs Podcast

Streamer, gamer, YouTuber, and everything in between, Asmongold, also known as Zack Hoyt, announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he is taking a break from streaming. He wrote in his post that, because of his dad's ongoing health struggles, he wanted to take a step back from content creation in order to be there for his father.

Before he made the decision to take a break from streaming, Asmongold featured his dad on his stream from time to time. In one clip that was shared on TikTok, Asmongold's dad shares his thoughts on Donald Trump and why he is independent as far as politics go and does not support Trump. In another clip, Asmongold accepts a call from his dad, who says he appreciates the support from Asmongold's fans during his battle with cancer.

Asmongold is taking a break from streaming.

According to Asmongold, his dad was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. When he announced on X that he plans to take a break from streaming across multiple platforms, he explained that he doesn't know if his father's health will get better or worse. Either way, he plans to focus his attention on his father. In order to do that, he needs to take a break.

"There have been marginal improvements, but in a general sense, things are not looking great, although I remain hopeful regardless," he wrote. "Because of the severity, this will require my full attention until it is resolved one way or another, which means streams will be on hiatus until that time comes. Rest assured, there's nothing I'd rather do more than go live and continue on like I always do, but my obligation to my father must take priority."

TL;DR-my dad's health is really bad and I have to take time off to deal with it



As a lot of you guys know, my dad's been going through a lot of medical turmoil in the last few months.



Originally, he went to the hospital for pneumonia then upon leaving had a test that showed… — Zack (@Asmongold) September 8, 2025

Asmongold also shared in his X post that he will update fans as he can. But for now, he doesn't know what kind of time frame there is to determine when he will be back. Fans and followers have watched Asmongold crack jokes with his dad on his live streams, get roasted by his father, and allow his dad to share his thoughts on the world. In a way, fans know Asmongold's dad as well as they know the streamer himself.

Asmongold has shared details of his father's health with fans.

During one stream before Asmongold went on hiatus from making content, he told fans that his dad's initial doctor's appointment revealed that there was an issue with his liver. His dad then had to have surgery, and he began chemotherapy for his pancreatic cancer diagnosis.