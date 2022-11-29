Asmongold Is Best Known for His 'World of Warcraft' Streams — What Realm Does He Play On?

In this modern age of Twitch stardom and online gaming, it wouldn't be super difficult to encounter a popular streamer while they're playing an online game. In fact, many content creators encourage folks to join in on their usual streams by jumping online and finding them in whatever game they're playing at the time.

Of course, online gamers also run the chance of firing up their own sessions and casually running into a famous content creator in the same game. That's just the world we live in!