Unpacking the Meaning Behind Queen's New Song "Face It Alone"

The title of the new Queen song exemplifies the message that it is conveying. Freddie's hauntingly beautiful vocals lead off with, "When somethin' so near and dear to life / Explodes inside you, feel your soul is set on fire / When somethin’ so deep and so far and wide / Falls down beside your cries can be heard / So loud and clear."

Freddie is setting a tone of defeat in those first lines, explaining how the circumstances of life can get one down and the emotional reactions it evokes.