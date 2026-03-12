Is Queen Naija Engaged? A New Song Suggests That the Songstress May Be Tying the Knot From YouTube to the altar — maybe. By Tatayana Yomary Published March 12 2026, 2:38 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Since early 2018, Queen Naija and Clarence White, aka ClarenceNYC, have been a hot topic. Queen, who divorced YouTuber Christopher Sails in 2017, was able to move on with the social media influencer after years of dealing with infidelity. Fans welcomed the romance as the singer deserved a happy ending with a man who truly adores her.

Fast forward to 2026, Queen and Clarence have navigated a lot. From constant pressure on social media about taking the next step in their relationship to frequent back-and-forth arguments with Queen’s ex, the pair has been through the ups and downs. And since social media users are known to be quite mean-spirited regarding Queen and Clarence’s relationship, they’ve opted to keep things more private. However, a recent snippet of a new song suggests that the pair may be heading to the altar. So, is Queen Naija engaged? Here’s everything we know.

Source: MEGA

Is Queen Naija engaged?

The truth is, we're not 100 percent sure. In a video captured by the gossip blog The Info Spot, Queen is previewing a new song. In the video, Queen is sitting in the car with a friend singing lyrics that suggest an engagement proposal has been made.

“I won’t forget the night you made my dream come true. It was just me and you in our New York hotel room. No camera rolling, but it felt like a movie… And you took my breath away,” she sings. “And every little doubt I ever had inside my mind it went away … When I saw the diamond ring … Ain’t no more playing house, this is a real thing.”

She continued: “What matters to me is you did it on your own. ‘I do’ is the words I said to you. My heart, my soul, and ‘I do’ is the words I said to you. My heart, my soul, and I give it all to you. In every lifetime, the answer is yes. Now let me go find my white dress. Now it’s forever and ever.” I give it all to you. In every lifetime, the answer is yes. Now let me go find my white dress. Now it’s forever and ever.” Judging by the lyrics, it’s easy to see why folks believe that Clarence proposed.

Not to mention, in a YouTube stream shared by The Shade Room, Queen was trying on wedding dresses with her best friend, Domi. Domi can be heard swooning over various dresses, while Queen shares her likes and dislikes of each gown.

Additionally, Queen took a moment to share what marriage means to her. “Marriage is supposed to exemplify how Christ loves his people, his church,” she said. “And that’s how a husband is supposed to love his bride. It’s supposed to represent unconditional love. A lot of people think that marriage is just a piece of paper. No, it’s so much more. It’s a covenant that you create. In my case, me creating a covenant with my husband and God. It’s the three of us, because we can’t do it without God. Nobody can do it without God.”

Source: MEGA

Neither Clarence nor Queen has openly confirmed the news.

Although Queen has been spotted in several videos wearing a huge diamond ring and singing lyrics that suggest a proposal has been accepted, some fans are not too sure it’s real. After all, plenty of celebrities share videos to promote songs, so some folks believe this is nothing more than promo for her new single.

Not to mention, neither Clarence nor Queen has publicly spoken on the engagement. While the lyrics suggest the couple prefers privacy, that may be why they’ve been tight-lipped. However, the entire revelation has left most folks confused.