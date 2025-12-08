Has Quentin Tarantino Ever Actually Confirmed His Religion? Fans have often found links to religion and theology in his movies. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 8 2025, 2:39 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Legendary filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino seem to have an air of mystery around them, even if they don't mean to. And, because his movies are so eclectic, there is a lot that fans want to know about Quentin, his religion, and his personal life that he just doesn't often share.

Despite being such an A-lister when it comes to films and rubbing elbows with stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and Samuel L. Jackson, Quentin Tarantino generally keeps a low profile outside of show business. Maybe that's the way he prefers it, which is totally fine, but it just makes him more of a mystery to longtime fans of his work.

What is Quentin Tarantino's religion?

Over the years, Quentin has shared some thoughts on religion as it pertains to him. In a 2004 Charlie Rose interview, Quentin said that he does believe in God. In this case, it was in reference to his talent as a writer and filmmaker, and how it must be "God-given talent" for him to be able to accomplish what he has in his career.

"I mean, it's really weird because I mean, if you try to pin me down on exactly what my religion is, I would be evasive," he admitted at the time. "But I guess I do believe in God. And half the reason I do believe in God is because I guess I believe in God-given talent." In 2021, in an interview on Real Time With Bill Maher, Quentin said he is an atheist. That makes sense, in a way, given a 2015 interview Quentin did with Dan Rather, wherein he spoke about God again.

"Movies are my religion and God is my patron...When I make a movie, I want it to be everything to me; like I would die for it." Happy 62nd Birthday to my biggest inspiration, Quentin Tarantino. pic.twitter.com/5px1qbPuW2 — Kevin New (@kevinjaynew) March 27, 2025

"As time has gone on, as I've become a man and made my way further as an adult, I'm not sure how much any of that I believe in," Quentin shared with Dan Rather. "I don't really know if I believe in God, especially not in this Santa Claus character that people seemed to have conjured up."

He also said in the same interview that he was Catholic as a child, though he never practiced, and he was baptized. However, it seems, any religion he might have been exposed to as a child did not transition with him into adulthood.

Quentin Tarantino's wife is Jewish.

Although publicly, religion has never appeared to be a big deal for Quentin, he did honor his wife's Jewish religion for their 2018 wedding. Quentin's wife, singer and actress Daniella Pick, is Israeli and Jewish. According to the Jewish Telegraph Agency, their son even calls Quentin Abba, which is Hebrew for dad.

