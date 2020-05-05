Let Your Instagram Followers Get to Know You Better With the Quiz Filter

Social media offers our friends a glimpse into our daily lives — nowadays more than ever — and with many of the quiz filters on Instagram stories, we can also give friends glimpses into our inner life as well. The latest trend on the photo sharing app is the "Quiz Me!" filter on Instagram stories, which prompts you to answer fun and sometimes deep questions about yourself.

If you dress in an effortless but glamorous ensemble and walk through your enviable apartment, you could pretend you're doing the Vogue 73 Questions interview. Let's face it, you probably have enough time these days. Here's how to find the quiz filter on Instagram stories .

Here's how to add the quiz filter on Instagram.

While you can search through the quizzes by typing "quiz me" into the search tool in the filters menu at the bottom of the Create Story screen, there are a ton of quiz filters out there, and the one you're likely looking for, which includes a series of prompts to help your followers get to know you better, you'll find much easier by searching for the creator, @hughesp1. He has helpfully created a story highlight with all of his filters, one of which is the popular "Quiz Me" game.

Just as you would with any other filter, you can tap "try it" to use it once or tap the download button to save it to your camera for future use. Now you can quiz yourself until your voice is hoarse, and a lot of the questions are actually quite fun.

You can also easily grab the filter from a friend's story if somebody you follow has used it. If you tap the name of the filter at the top of their story, you'll get a prompt to save and try the filter yourself.