The Pee Your Pants Challenge on TikTok Might Be the Dumbest One Yet

From the Gibberish Challenge to the Accent Challenge to the various dance challenges, most TikTok trends are done in good fun, and they're meant to get people to try something new (and to get them more views). But, there are several viral movements on the app that are either dangerous or that simply don't make sense.

One of these silly trends on TikTok is the Pee Your Pants Challenge. Though it initially began as a joke, the #PeeYourPantsChallenge has gotten nearly 4 million views on TikTok.