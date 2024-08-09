Home > Entertainment Where Is Rachael Ray Now? Some Fans Think the Celeb Chef Looks Different Rachael Ray is back with a new show — and a new look? By Sarah Kester Published Aug. 9 2024, 5:00 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images / TikTok | @rachaelray

For 17 seasons, celebrity chef Rachael Ray enchanted audiences with her bubbly personality and delicious recipes. Then it all went up in smoke when her self-titled daytime TV show aired its last episode on May 24, 2023.

She explained the decision to end the show to Deadline: "In my more than 20-plus years in television, I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television with Rachael. However, I’ve made the decision that it is time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career." What about Rachael Ray now? Here are all the details on her latest project — and a new look!

What is Rachael Ray doing now?

In July 2024, the celebrity chef announced her latest TV show, Rachael in Tuscany. “Buon appetito! @RachaelRay is BACK in Italy, serving up some delicious new recipes for you to enjoy,” she posted on Instagram.

The show perfectly fits the chef, who always dreamed of living in Tuscany.

"When I was a very small girl, one of my first memories of life is my grandpa telling me stories about Italy and the mountains and how people would farm all the way up to the sky," Rachael said on her website. "All of my life, all I ever wanted was to live in Italy." She got her wish and even got married there in 2005 to her husband John M. Cusimano. The two later bought a house there together.

On the new cooking show, which premiered on June 24, 2024, Rachael teaches viewers how to cook signature Italian dishes, such as squid ink pasta, rabbit ragu, and chicken piccata. The show airs Mondays on the FYI channel. Her other new show, Meals in Minutes, premiered in April 2024 and also airs on the FYI Network.

Some viewers say Rachael Ray has changed up her appearance.

After she was away from TV for a year, fans were excited to see the chef back on their screens. But when that happened, some viewers thought Rachael looked a bit different. In a TikTok video promoting Rachael in Tuscany, Rachael cooks burgers while wearing a sweater and dark jeans. She wears glasses and seems to have minimal makeup — a stark contrast to the dressed-up Rachael fans are used to seeing on TV.

“Whoa, that's Rachel Ray?!?” one fan wrote. “Omg I really didn’t recognize Rachel Ray,” another one wrote. A third user commented, “It took me a few seconds to recognize who I was watching.”