Rachael Ray and Her Husband John Cusimano Have Been Through a Lot Together

Fans already know that Rachael is a woman of many talents, but few realize that her husband, John Cusimano, is a man of many talents, too! The couple have been together for 20 years and married for 15. During that time, John has been an actor and producer on films such as Crashing and World War Mud. Additionally, he's appeared as himself on Rachael's shows and even on Cake Boss.

John's biggest claim to fame, however, is being in the rock band The Cringe. John is the lead singer and guitarist, who also writes music for the band. Rachael has expressed how appreciative she is of John, telling People, "John and I didn't meet until later in life, and didn't get married until we were almost 40."

"We knew who we were. We've always been that way, for 20 years," she continued. "We don't take it too much to heart when one person just has to vent or blow up. We're very good at being quiet also, with each other."