Rachael Ray May Be a Famous Chef — but Her Husband Is the Lead Singer of a Band

Rachael Ray's husband is John M. Cusimano. The couple has been married for 14 years (and together for 20) after tying the knot in September 2005 in Tuscany. John is a successful actor and movie producer, with some of his acting credits including Crashing and World War Mud.

He also produced Rurouni Kenshin: Wandering Samurai, and has appeared as himself on E! True Hollywood Story, Entertainment Tonight, Rachael's Vacation, Cake Boss, and The Rachael Ray Show (you likely recognize him from making guest appearances on his wife's talk show!).

He additionally co-authored My Year in Meals and My Year in Cocktails with Rachael back in 2012.