Rachel McAdams Just Made Her First Official Appearance With Her Longtime Boyfriend

For decades now, Rachel McAdams has been one of the entertainment world's most beloved actors. From Mean Girls to Game Night to The Notebook, she has proven to be a great and versatile performer. Following those decades of success, Rachel received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and for the occasion, she also offered a rare view into her private life.

The actor attended the event with her long-time boyfriend, but the two of them have rarely been seen together in public. Here's what we know about their relationship.

Who is Rachel McAdams dating?

Rachel McAdams has been dating Jamie Linden since 2016, and the two of them share two children. Jamie works as a screenwriter and has written movies like Dear John and Money Monster. Although Rachel and Jamie both work in Hollywood, their relationship has not been all that high-profile. At the end of her Walk of Fame speech, though, Rachel took time to thank Jamie and her sister, Kayleen.

"It seems silly to just have my name on here, so I share this little piece of of Earth with all of you," she said. "To Jamie, my North Star, Kayleen, my other North Star, thank you for being such a great team and keeping me quasi-normal. I love you all so much. Thank you so much." Rachel and Jamie have been linked for a decade, but they haven't made many public appearances together during the past 10 years.

The two share two children, one who arrived in 2018 and another who arrived in 2020, but they are not photographed together often, and that seems intentional. Rachel might be widely recognized and known, but her family is not, and that has hopefully meant that her children get to lead relatively normal, albeit incredibly wealthy and comfortable lives.

Rachel made sure to thank everyone she cared about.

Rachel received warm remarks from her Send Help director, Sam Raimi, and her former co-star, Domhnall Gleeson, before she spoke herself, but once she took the mic, she made sure to express her gratitude to everyone who had helped her get to where she is now. "I do want to freeze time for a second because you only get a few of these moments in life to thank you on this stage for everything. All of it," she told her parents.

"All of it is because of you and the love you gave us and the beautiful childhood you gave us and for believing in me long before I could grasp how to believe in myself," she added. The Hollywood Walk of Fame is sometimes not considered to be the most prestigious honor (there have been more than 2,800 awarded), but it's one that Rachel clearly wanted to take advantage of.