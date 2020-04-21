Five Men Arrested for the Ruthless Murder of Rachel Ozuna and Her Family

It's understood that the group planned the attack. So, why were the teen mom and her family murdered ?

Durward Anthony Allen, Jamal Kelvin Bailey, Hugh Cameron Green, James Christopher Myers, and Montel Jaleek Wilson were all charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

Five men were arrested for the murder of Rachel Ozuna , her partner, Michael Coleman, and Ozuna's son, Kyruss, the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office announced on April 16, 2020.

Why was teen mom Rachel Ozuna and her family murdered?

Ozuna, Coleman, and Ozuna's son, Kyruss, were found dead with their throats slashed around 9 a.m. on May 29, 2019, by Kyruss's father, who alerted the authorities immediately. "This case has been officially ruled a homicide and the manners of death appear to be from a sharp instrument," read one of the first press releases put out by the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation in cooperation with FBI, Drug Enforcement Agency, U.S. Marshals Service, Philadelphia Police Department, Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, Pennsylvania State Parole Fugitive Unit and the Brookhaven Police Department. In less than a year, they located the murderers, all of whom are Philadelphia-natives.

According to Oxygen, at least one of the suspects had ties to the Ozuna family. Wilson is the nephew of Coleman's ex-wife, the outlet reveals. "At one point, Michael Coleman did live in Philadelphia as well," Captain Elizabeth Scott told Oxygen. However, the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office refused to release the motives for the time being.

"The devastating crime that was uncovered on May 29, 2019 has torn several families apart and impacted the strong community that surrounds us," Roger L. Harris, the Spotsylvania Sheriff wrote in a statement. "I’m very grateful for the tireless efforts our Detectives were faced with along with the collaborative multi-agency assistance to bring these suspects to justice," the Sheriff added. "My continued prayers for peace and comfort to the Ozuna and Coleman families," he concluded.

Ozuna's younger children, a toddler and a 6-week-old baby were found unharmed at the scene of the crime. According to People, they are being looked after by Ozuna's extended family.

"Never would we ever have thought that any of us would be talking about murder other than in movies we saw. The horror of waking up to this all being real is truly, physically numbing at times," the Ozuna family wrote as part of a GoFundMe campaign aimed at transporting Ozuna and her son back to their native state of Utah for the burial.

"To try to piece together times and last conversations and voices... Smells. It's hard and it's not ever going to go away, we just feel like we'll get better at it," they stated. "Minute to minute for now, then day to day; one foot in front of the other and staying engaged in life as Rachel and Ky would be," they resolved.