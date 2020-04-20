Here's the Terrifying True Story of Canadian Murder Victim, Tammy Homolka

Bernardo grew up with an allegedly abusive father and an unfaithful mother, according to ATI, and after discovering that he was the product of one of his mother's random affairs, he became severely withdrawn. In college, Bernardo involved himself in a number of horribly abusive relationships, and got away with it, except for one run-in with the police, in which he was simply brought in for questioning. But everything changed when Bernardo turned 23, and he met 17-year-old Karla Homolka.