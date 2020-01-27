We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Nichol Kessinger Is Part of 'Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer', but She Didn’t Want the Spotlight

In the early hours of August 13, 2018, Chris Watts murdered his pregnant wife and two young daughters. He disposed of their bodies in oil tanks and on the properly of Anadarko, the company where he worked in Colorado. What followed would be a media circus with Watts continually changing his story until finally confessing to strangling his wife "in a fit of rage" after allegedly witnessing her smothering their daughters.

His story changed yet again months later when he admitted, finally, to killing his wife after he told her he wanted to separate and then smothering his daughters shortly after. Watts wanted to leave his wife in order to be with his mistress, Nichol Kessinger, with whom he had started an affair months earlier. His motive was clear and the brutal crime was one that was detailed in Lifetime’s Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer. But what happened to Kessinger? And where his mistress is today?