Rachel Reid Wrote the Steamiest Gay Series on HBO — But Her Marriage Is Controversial "I'm not a man, and I'm not a gay man, and I'm not a bisexual man. That's who I'm writing about." By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 9 2026, 9:20 a.m. ET

Gay hockey romance Heated Rivalry has become one of the most popular streaming series since it launched on Crave and HBO Max at the end of November 2025. The steamy series comes from a book series titled Game Changers, by author Rachel Reid. The series's ability to dive into complex issues about being gay in a homophobic athletic environment has been praised, and people feel as though the representation is solid.

But there is some controversy surrounding the married life of author Rachel. Because, as it turns out, Rachel is married to a man named Matt Reid. While an author's sexuality is not often the center of a controversy, this time people have mercilessly speculated and hounded her over questions about why she felt she was qualified to write a gay romance series. Her answer might surprise you.

Is Rachel Reid married?

People have assumed that Rachel is straight due to her marriage to Matt, but of course, that may not be the whole story. In an interview with I’ve Never Said This Before podcast host Tommy DiDario, Rachel got candid about how the speculation about her sexuality has frustrated her.

She explained, "I’ve seen a lot of talk online about my own sexuality, and that of members of my family as well. And some stuff is stated as fact, and some stuff is speculated. I’ve never said … I don’t talk publicly about my personal life for the sake of my family, and my children, and, you know, privacy. But the thing I haven’t said, that I think is important to me, is that I don’t think it ultimately matters" (excerpts via QNews). Rachel added, "I’m not a man, and I’m not a gay man, and I’m not a bisexual man. That’s who I’m writing about."

But, she continued, "I don’t think that the people that I am attracted to, at this stage in my life, gives me like any kind of credibility to write about gay men or bisexual men." Some have taken this to mean that she may be some version of queer, giving her insight into the community. However, Rachel emphasized again, "I don't think it ultimately matters."

And, given how strongly many LGBTQ+ community members feel about the accuracy of her representation and the gentle kindness with which she handles a gay romance, many fans are inclined to agree.

Themes woven throughout 'Game Changers' raise questions about writers, sexuality, and consent.

But, of course, the issues dealt with in the series go far beyond falling in love in an athletic career where being gay is a liability. And Rachel's series wades into them fearlessly.

One of the most talked-about topics regarding the series is the idea of consent. How, throughout the series, Ilya frequently checks in with Shane, reaffirms consent, and shows how it can be sensually woven through romantic encounters. This concept has been praised heavily, not just among LGBTQ+ community members but fans in general, including experts who believe the representation of two men seeking and giving consent is vital (via NBC Palm Springs).

While it's not clear what Rachel's sexuality is and how she may have gained insight into the characters she wrote, it is clear that she gave the romance between bisexual Ilya and straight Shane careful thought, representing them as multi-faceted characters and giving people a peek into a queer relationship that shatters stereotypes.