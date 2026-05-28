Rafael Nadal’s Appearance Has Sparked Hair Transplant Speculation "Looking like he is in his 50s at 39." By Niko Mann Published May 28 2026, 3:25 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As the highly anticipated Netflix docuseries about the career of Rafael Nadal approaches, fans are curious about whether the athlete has had a hair transplant. They are also wondering about his health after the Spanish athlete shared a picture on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

When the tennis champion retired in 2024, he was muscular, and in the photograph shared with fans, Rafael appears much thinner than fans remember, which prompted speculation.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Did Rafael Nadal have a hair transplant?

Folks began asking about the tennis champion's hair and alleged transplant after he shared a picture on X with Swiss tennis champion, Roger Federer. Rafael's hair looked thinner than fans remembered, and speculation about whether or not he's had a hair transplant ensued.

The retired tennis pro shared the photo on May 27, and the two men stood side-by-side in the picture. It was captioned, "Look who I found in Madrid!" Multiple fans were pleased to see the two tennis legends and former competitors together, but several made comments about Rafael's appearance on X. "Is it just me, or has Rafa lost a ton of weight?"

Article continues below advertisement

Look who I found in Madrid! ☺️ pic.twitter.com/cfKrIOxWtH — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) May 27, 2026

One fan wondered on X, "Has Rafa lost a LOT of muscle mass?" Another X user suggested that the athlete needed another hair transplant. Rafael has never confirmed that he'd undergone a hair transplant procedure. However, it is rumored that he underwent a Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) procedure in Madrid, Spain, back in 2016, according to the hair transplant clinic Celyxmed. "Nadal should consider at least a good hair transplant man, looking like he is in his 50s at 39."

Article continues below advertisement

One fan noted Roger Federer's thinning hair as well on X. "I know someone who was absolutely nuts about Rafael Nadal — wore a headband, sported pirate pants, bit his medals, kept his hair long, drew fist pumps, and exclaimed 'Vamos, Rafa!' Watching both these men go from long hair to semi-bald is like watching 15 years of your life fly past you."

In his new Netflix documentary series, “you’re going to see all the success, of course… but on the other hand… the suffering,” @RafaelNadal tells me. The extent of his injuries is extraordinary – and he tells me how his career was almost derailed back in 2005. pic.twitter.com/UIpxGxaNGa — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) May 21, 2026

Article continues below advertisement

According to experts at the Hair Doctor in Nashville, Tenn., the tennis champion had at least a 4,500-graft hair transplant. The experts also recommended that Rafaeal have 2,500 more grafts back in 2019. "We would recommend 2,500 grafts to thoroughly reinforce his entire male pattern balding region," they said. "Starting at his hairline and working our way back. We have achieved great results with patients like Nadal seeking a touchup after further loss."

In the Netflix docuseries Rafa, the tennis champ reveals a secret kept from fans for years. According to the U.S. Sun, he was diagnosed with Muller-Weiss Syndrome, a rare degenerative foot condition that causes the tarsal navicular bone to collapse and become deformed slowly.

Article continues below advertisement

The more I see young Nadal, I feel so bad for the hair....He has to get to Turkey ffs.... pic.twitter.com/7nYYU4UGXT — SK (@Djoko_UTD) May 26, 2026