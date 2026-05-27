Green Bay Packers Running Back Josh Jacobs Has Been Arrested, Faces Serious Jail Time "We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course." By Distractify Staff Published May 27 2026, 2:06 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@iam_joshjacobs

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was once considered a team darling. Known for setting a franchise record in his debut season with the team, Josh stands as the Packers’ record holder for setting the most rushing touchdowns (15) and total touchdowns (16). Not to mention, he has racked up numerous accolades, from being named a three-time Pro Bowl running back to the NFL Scrimmage Yards leader in 2022.

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Josh has continued to deliver a stellar performance for the organization, with fans believing that his future on the team would be bright. However, reports show that he has found himself on the wrong side of the law. And now, his NFL future has potential to be at risk, given his recent arrest.

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Why was Josh Jacobs arrested?

According to the Hobart/Lawrence Police Department press release, via NFL, Josh was allegedly involved in a Saturday, May 23, incident where law enforcement was called out to investigate. As such, Josh was arrested on five charges: four misdemeanor counts of assault, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, intimidation of a victim, and a felony count of strangulation.

He was taken into custody on Tuesday, May 26, and booked into Brown County Jail in Wisconsin. His bond was set at $1350. "This remains an active and ongoing investigation,” Michael Renkas, chief of the Hobart-Lawrence PD said in a statement. “ No further information will be released at this time.”

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Once the Green Bay Packers organization heard the news, the team released a short statement. "We are aware of the matter involving Josh Jacobs," the Packers said in a statement obtained by NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. "As it is an ongoing legal situation, we will withhold further comment."

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Josh Jacobs has broken his silence through his attorneys.

With a handful of NFL players being accused of domestic violence, assault, and other violent offenses, it’s no surprise that Josh’s legal team has been vocal about his innocence.

“Josh vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public," attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld shared in a statement. "We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course."

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Ash Kaash went on Live to confirm the situation, saying that Josh Jacobs did hit her and that she called the police. She got very emotional while talking about it.



“This ain’t the first time he’s done this.”

“Why do men always hit women?” pic.twitter.com/22adiqQISL — Ducked🦅 (@duckedtfoffff) May 27, 2026

The NFL has also made a statement, which suggests that they’re awaiting the conclusion of the case. "We are aware of the report and have been in contact with the club," the NFL said in a statement via the outlet.

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At this time, there is no official news on who the alleged victim in the situation was. However, a woman named Ash Kaash, who is said to be Josh’s girlfriend, went live to share that she was indeed the woman in question. “I didn’t downplay him or anything,” she said during the live. “All I said was that, ‘I don’t want to do business with you.’