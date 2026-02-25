Inside Rafael Olarra's Soccer Career and Personal Life After Retirement From the Game Rafael Olarra started his professional soccer career at the age of 18. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 25 2026, 1:52 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@rafaolarra19

Former Chilean soccer player Rafael Olarra played soccer for decades before he made the decision to retire and focus on the game in other ways. But, before he left the field as a professional player, how successful was Rafael Olarra's soccer career? He began playing soccer in 1996 for Audax Italiano, the Chilean football club.

Article continues below advertisement

Later, he worked with other teams until his retirement. Somewhere along the way, Rafael also managed to have kids and maintain some semblance of a personal life. As for a private life? That was a little harder for the former soccer star. But, per Instagram, he is all about sharing his soccer prowess and details about his life, post-professional soccer.

Article continues below advertisement

Rafael Olarra had a long soccer career before he retired.

During his long soccer career, Rafael won three national championships, according to ESPN. He was also part of the team that won bronze at the 2000 Summer Olympics. In 2002 and in 2006, Rafael played in the World Cup Qualifier games. Rafael retired from playing professionally in 2016, but he didn't leave the game behind completely.

Instead of fading into a private life, Rafael became a sports commentator. It seems to be the move for professional sports players, if given the opportunity after retirement. And for Rafael, it worked out well. He joined ESPN FShow Chile as a panelist, and Rafael still attends sports events as a former soccer star and official motivator for younger players.

Article continues below advertisement

Pedro Pascal was linked to a different Rafael Olarra.

Fans of Pedro Pascal might not have known much about soccer star Rafael before the actor was spotted out with a man who, according to TMZ, is also named Rafael Olarra. It's likely why many are curious about the former soccer player's stats, and what his personal life is like, especially if he's close to Pedro.

Article continues below advertisement

However, it turns out, Pedro's Rafael is a totally different person from the soccer player of the same name. Yes, they share the same first and last name with the same spelling. But the man who Pedro was spotted out and about with, with his arm around him, in Los Angeles, is an art director at a luxury hospitality brand called Faena, according to his Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

After TMZ reported that Pedro and his Rafael were seen out together and Pedro didn't confirm the nature of the relationship, some fans began to speculate whether the pair are just friends or if they are together romantically. Because neither of them has confirmed their relationship, it's pure speculation at this point.