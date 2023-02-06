Home > Entertainment Source: Instagram A Peek Inside BFFs Pedro Pascal and Sarah Paulson's Decades-Long Friendship By Bianca Piazza Feb. 6 2023, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

Let's be real, Daddy Pedro Pascal and Mommy Sarah Paulson have us all in a chokehold. If these words mean anything to you, it's time to get off the internet (go touch some grass). If these words mean nothing to you, don't worry, we'll explain.

Known for his extraordinary work in shows like Narcos, The Mandalorian, and The Last of Us, Chilean-born actor Pedro Pascal hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. In a hilarious Gen Z-inspired sketch called "Fancam Assembly," his longtime pal Sarah Paulson joined him, the two actors portraying out-of-touch high school teachers secretly in love.

"Fine, it's true, he's Daddy, I'm Mommy, and we're all a happy family. No crumbs left!" Sarah Paulson's character, Ms. Jenny, confesses to an assembly of TikTok-savvy, fancam-making high schoolers. And while Pedro and Sarah may not be romantically involved in real-life (perhaps in another dimension), they're still very close. In fact, the two stars have been friends for decades now. Let's explore their heartwarming friendship.

Pedro Pascal and Sarah Paulson have been close friends since 1993.

Source: Getty Images Sarah Paulson and Pedro Pascal at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2014.

As mentioned in a 2014 conversation between Pedro and Sarah for Interview Magazine, the two have known each other since September 1993, which was Pedro's very first month in New York City. Given that Sarah was the interviewer (the piece was also written by Sarah), Pedro teased her, asking "Do you have at least two questions? Have you done your research?" The Ratched star cheekily responded, saying "I’ve known you since I was 18, is that enough research? I think that’s enough research."

Speaking of how the two met, Pedro revealed that Sarah and her established group of friends took him under their wing in the '90s. "I was really lucky because my first friend at NYU lived in Brooklyn, Kristen, and went to high school with you, so your guys’ posse kind of adopted me," Pedro shared.

When Sarah asked if he remembers anyone else in the posse, Pedro reminisced about their NYC adventures. "I remember everybody! There are a couple of things that I probably shouldn’t say about all of us — we were 18-year-olds in New York City in 1993. [But] I remember all of us going to the Upper East Side. I insisted that we all go see that movie Fearless," he relayed.

Pedro and Sarah lost touch for a bit when she made the move to LA — but have since reconnected.

Source: Getty Images Sarah Paulson and Pedro Pascal at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2016.

Because life happens and friendships naturally ebb and flow, the two lost touch for a bit when Sarah made the move to LA. "I think we went through a period where we didn’t talk as much, but it was never because we were fighting," Sarah said. No, it was simply because she was too busy being a superstar! And though the second phase of their friendship didn't come until years later (it's not exactly clear when this was), it proved to be a strong one.

"I came to LA for a bit and then went back to New York. Even after going back to New York, we somehow went into chapter two of our friendship that — we attached to each other and haven’t been able to let go," Pedro sweetly stated.