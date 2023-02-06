'The Last of Us' Just Introduced Us to Henry and Sam — Details on the Brothers

As the first season of The Last of Us continues to unfold, Joel and Ellie keep meeting new characters who might be either friend or foe. Now that the two of them are stranded in Kansas City, they've come across a group of Hunters that seem to be out for blood, as well as Henry and Sam, a pair of brothers that have been transplanted from the game.

So, who is Henry in The Last of Us? Keep reading for all the details on Henry and his brother Sam. We've done some digging.

Who is Henry in 'The Last of Us?'

At the end of the fourth episode of The Last of Us, Ellie and Joel are camped out in a high rise in Kansas City where they wake up to discover that Henry and his brother Sam have guns trained on them. The episode ends there, although we've heard a character named Kathleen refer to Henry several times earlier in the episode. As the TV show unfolds, it has made changes to the game on which it's based. Henry and Sam are from the game, but their context has been changed on the show.

Source: HBO

In the game, Henry and Sam are two brothers, and Henry is fiercely protective of Sam. The two are from Hartford originally, and they meet Joel and Ellie in Pittsburgh. Henry and Sam ran into Hunters in the city, which is why they have been forced to hide out there. The four of them ultimately decide to team up to get out of Pittsburgh, and they eventually learn that they are all headed west in search of the Fireflies.

Henry and Sam seem to be somewhat different on the show.

Although we've only learned a little about Henry and Sam on the show thus far, we know that they are in Kansas City and not Pittsburgh. What's more, they seem to know the Hunters who are chasing them in a way that they don't in the game. Kathleen is specifically looking for Henry, who she seems to believe is collaborating with FEDRA to retake control of the city.

So while it seems likely that the relationship between Sam and Henry will be the same, and their goals may be the same, the specific circumstances they are in on the show seem to be different. This is likely part of a broader effort by the show to humanize many of the nameless villains that Ellie and Joel come across over the course of the game.

Source: YouTube

Henry and Sam meet a tragic end.

Spoilers for The Last of Us game below. Although Henry and Sam form a bond with Joel and Ellie, they don't manage to make it all the way west. Instead, Sam is scratched by an infected as they attempt to escape Pittsburgh, and turns as a result.