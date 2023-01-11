Home > Television > Stream & Chill > HBO Max Source: HBO Max Here's the Scoop on the Episode Release Schedule for 'The Last of Us' on HBO By Katherine Stinson Jan. 10 2023, Published 10:12 p.m. ET

This just in — Pedro Pascal is finally back on our TV screens, and yes, we can actually see more of his face this time around. No, we aren't talking about The Mandalorian. The Last of Us on HBO is finally due to premiere, with Pedro playing the lead role of Joel, a man hired to smuggle a young girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of a quarantine zone.

So, what's the episode release schedule for The Last of Us? How many episodes will there be in total? Will there be more than one season? Here's what we know about The Last of Us episode release schedule on HBO.

Source: HBO

What's the episode release schedule for 'The Last of Us' on HBO?

The Last of Us on HBO is actually an onscreen adaptation of the hit PlayStation video game of the same name. Per the official Wikipedia page for The Last of Us, the first season was initially supposed to have 10 episodes, however the official count will be nine episodes in total.

That means that one new episode will premiere each week on HBO and HBO Max at 9 p.m. EST, following the series premiere on Jan. 15, 2023. Following the episode release schedule for The Last of Us means that the Season 1 finale will air on March 12, 2023.

Will there be a Season 2 of 'The Last of Us'?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, fans can expect The Last of Us Season 1 to cover the entirety of The Last of Us video game. However, that doesn't necessarily mean that the first season will be the last. The showrunners for The Last of Us, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann (you know, the creator of the original video game and whatnot), explained that a second season would cover the events of The Last of Us Part II video game.

HBO hasn't officially renewed The Last of Us for a second season yet. However, the network was quick to renew House of the Dragon following the premiere's record-breaking viewer numbers, so it's likely HBO will do the same if The Last of Us is a hit from the get-go.

Will 'The Last of Us' expand beyond the original source material?

Don't worry. The showrunners for The Last of Us have no intention of straying too far from the plot of the original source material. Craig told The Hollywood Reporter, "I don’t have any interest in a spinning-plates-go-on-forever show...When it becomes a perpetual motion machine, it just can’t help but get kind of… stupid. Endings mean everything to me.”