Obie's Girlfriend in 'Gossip Girl' Has the Darkest Secret Imaginable

We are here to see what Obie does with this new transformative information … and how he finds some way to move on from this relationship trauma. While many of us may be relieved to never see Grace again in the series, we are disappointed to lose Anna! With actress-model mother Wendy Rossmeyer and director father Tim Van Patten, as well as older sister Grace Van Patten, Anna was a shoo-in to join the world of Gossip Girl. And now, her exit is just as bombastic as her entrance.

New episodes of Gossip Girl drop on HBO Max on Thursdays.