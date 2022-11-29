XOXO: Your Official Recap of Season 1 of the 'Gossip Girl' Reboot

Julien concludes the season by agreeing to exchange information about her friend group with Gossip Girl while simultaneously vowing to uncover Gossip Girl's real identity. She has also moved in with Nick and Zoya. Kate has taken control of the account from her peers.

What will happen next? That's one secret I'll never tell. Stream new episodes of Gossip Girl on Thursdays on HBO Max, starting Dec. 1, 2022.