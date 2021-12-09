The 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Will Officially Be Back for Season 2 — When Is the Release Date?

Season 1 of the series has been broken up into two parts. The second half dropped on HBO Max on Thanksgiving day and served up just as much drama as ever, with the new GG (Gossip Girl) running the city and continuing to cause trouble on the Upper East Side.

Fans of the reboot didn't have to wonder for long whether there would be a Season 2. In Sept. 2021, it was announced by HBO Max that Gossip Girl had been renewed for a second season, and the show's Instagram wasted no time sharing the good news and in true GG fashion.