Is Savannah Lee Smith Dating Anyone? What We Know About the ‘Gossip Girl’ Star’s Love Life

The HBO Max reboot of the CW’s popular mid-2000s show Gossip Girl has slowly strayed away from the Upper East Siders whom viewers tuned in for from 2007 until 2012. One key difference between the original Gossip Girl versus its new take is the diverse group of students at Constance Billard-St. Jude's School.

The new Gossip Girl, which premiered in 2021, opted to show students with various ethnicities and cultural backgrounds. Additionally, the series introduced its first openly lesbian character — the school’s resident “mean girl,” Monet de Haan, played by actor Savannah Lee Smith.