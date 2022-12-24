Hello Upper East Siders... Will Gossip Girl Return for Season 3? Read on for Juicy Deets
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Gossip Girl Season 2 on HBO Max.
Welcome back to the show where we indulge in the scandalous lives of Manhattan's elite (yes, we know you just read that in Kristen Bell's voice voice). Fans of the Gossip Girl reboot are loving the second season so far, so naturally because we're suckers for indulgence, we already need to know — will there be a Season 3 of the Gossip Girl reboot?
We know, we know. Season 2 of Gossip Girl hasn't even finished airing yet! (The last four episodes drop in January.) But here's what we know so far about Gossip Girl Season 3 on HBO Max. XO, XO...
Will there be a Season 3 of the 'Gossip Girl' reboot?
As of Dec. 23, 2022, HBO has yet to renew their hit Gossip Girl reboot for Season 3.
Don't panic though, besties — Gossip Girl showrunner Joshua Safran already has plans for where Gossip Girl will venture next, in terms of sheer drama and plot twists. (Is it a Gossip Girl episode without at least one plot twist, two betrayals, and a martini or two?)
Joshua revealed to PopSugar that, "We already know what we want to do in Season 3, so hopefully [the reboot will] feel even more like the original [Gossip Girl]."
In what vein, you ask? It's not just the return of Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg) that Joshua hopes will give fans nostalgia for the original series. The way the Season 2 finale for the Gossip Girl reboot will be structured will be similar to OG season finales.
The Gossip Girl showrunner teased us all with the following reveal — "Well, I will say that in the tradition of Gossip Girl in the past, Season 2 resolves its storylines at a certain point in the finale, and then when you think it's over... basically, the season premiere of Season 3 happens at the end of Season 2."
There you have it Upper East Siders...don't count out the current reigning kings and queens of Constance Billard just yet. What juicy scandal will drop next on Gossip Girl? You'll have to wait until Dec. 29, 2022, when a new episode of Gossip Girl Season 2 drops, only on HBO Max.