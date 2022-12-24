Hello Upper East Siders... Will Gossip Girl Return for Season 3? Read on for Juicy Deets

As of Dec. 23, 2022, HBO has yet to renew their hit Gossip Girl reboot for Season 3.

Don't panic though, besties — Gossip Girl showrunner Joshua Safran already has plans for where Gossip Girl will venture next, in terms of sheer drama and plot twists. (Is it a Gossip Girl episode without at least one plot twist, two betrayals, and a martini or two?)