The End Is Nigh — Details on the 'His Dark Materials' Season 3 Episode Release Schedule

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for His Dark Materials Season 3 on HBO.

The fantasy series His Dark Materials is in the midst of its third and final season, so how many episodes will there be until the series finale? Based on the series of fantasy novels by author Philip Pullman, His Dark Materials follows the young orphan Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen) as she finds herself engulfed in a dark conspiracy during her hunt for her missing friend Roger Parslow (Lewin Lloyd).