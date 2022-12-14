The End Is Nigh — Details on the 'His Dark Materials' Season 3 Episode Release Schedule
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for His Dark Materials Season 3 on HBO.
The fantasy series His Dark Materials is in the midst of its third and final season, so how many episodes will there be until the series finale? Based on the series of fantasy novels by author Philip Pullman, His Dark Materials follows the young orphan Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen) as she finds herself engulfed in a dark conspiracy during her hunt for her missing friend Roger Parslow (Lewin Lloyd).
Sadly, all good stories must inevitably reach their final chapter. So, what's the episode release schedule for His Dark Materials Season 3? And when does the series finale air?
Here's what we know.
How many total episodes are in 'His Dark Materials' Season 3?
Season 3 of His Dark Materials will have eight episodes in total. Two new episodes drop on HBO and HBO Max every Monday beginning at 9 p.m. ET.
The third season premiered on Monday, Dec. 5, meaning that, as of this writing, the first four episodes of His Dark Materials are currently to stream on HBO Max.
But when can fans tune in for the His Dark Materials series finale?
When is the 'His Dark Materials' series finale?
Talk about timing! The two-part His Dark Materials series finale will be released on Monday, Dec. 26. (So it's like a late Christmas present, but also a sad present, because the show is ending?)
Season 3 of His Dark Materials is based on The Amber Spyglass, the third and final book in the original His Dark Materials book trilogy.
The official synopsis for His Dark Materials Season 3 reads, "In the final chapter of this epic fantasy series, Lyra, the prophesied child, and Will (Amir Wilson), the bearer of The Subtle Knife, must journey to a dark place from which no one has ever returned. As her father’s great war against the Authority edges closer, they will learn that saving the worlds comes at a terrible price."
Wait, does Lyra die in 'His Dark Materials'? (BOOK SPOILERS)
Say it isn't so? Does Lyra perish at the end of The Amber Spyglass? Let's just say she's somewhat reborn in a way. But no, she doesn't die. However, she and Will do visit the land of the dead.
His Dark Materials executive producer Dan McCulloch told Entertainment Weekly that, "[His Dark Materials Season 3] ends in a pretty heart-wrenching, emotional, but also an incredibly profound way."
"These books — I read them when I was a teenager," McCulloch added. "Watching the end of the show now, I think they still move me as they did then."
You can catch new episodes of His Dark Materials Season 3 on HBO and HBO Max every Monday night until the two-part series finale on Dec. 26 at 9 p.m. ET.