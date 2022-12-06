Viewers Want to Know – Where Is 'His Dark Materials' Filmed?

Now, for the ultimate Season 3, which follows the events in Pullman’s final book in the trilogy – The Amber Spyglass – filming of the eight-episode season began in May 2021 and wrapped in October of the same year.

The physical filming location did change a bit though. Crossing the English Channel, the cast and crew spent a decent amount of time filming in the southern Spanish region of Andalucía, an area known for its hills, rivers, and spanning fields.