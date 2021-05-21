Ranch Pickles Are Taking Over TikTok, and You'll Either Love Them or Hate Them

Food crazes regularly take over TikTok , and now they include ranch pickles . That's right — your favorite salty and tart snack just got an even bigger flavor upgrade. But because the taste of ranch and of dill pickles is so strong, there are tons of TikTok users who are at odds with each other over how good this new snack actually is.

The good news is that it's a cheap and pretty low-calorie treat. But you will be left with some foul-smelling breath afterward. And if you're on a low-sodium diet, ranch pickles might not be the snack for you.

Still, plenty of people on TikTok are here for ranch pickles, even if they are being met with others who just don't see the point in them.