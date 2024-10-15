Home > Entertainment > Music Mimi Valdés, Wife of the Late Rapper Ka, Is Behind Some Truly Incredible Works of Art "You will always be my everything because love like ours lasts forever." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 15 2024, 2:08 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mimivaldes

On Oct. 15, 2024, a post from the @brownsvilleka Instagram account announced the passing of the rapper known as Ka. He died suddenly three days prior at the age of 52. Not only was he an accomplished musician who self-released 11 albums, but Ka was also a 20-year veteran of the New York City Fire Department. On Sept. 11, 2001, he was one of the many first responders who rushed to the World Trade Center.

His personal life was equally as impressive as his professional life. They say behind every man is a great woman but when it comes to Ka, Mimi Valdés was proudly standing next to him. It's easy to see how two wildly talented and passionate people found each other in a world that is often far too dark. Here's what we know about Ka's wife.

Rapper Ka's wife is making sure good art gets made.

According to Mimi's profile on the Goldhouse website, she has over two decades of experience as a multimedia executive. Multimedia executives do a bit of everything but mostly focus on creating media campaigns around projects in film, television, or similar industries. As the former editor-in-chief of Vibe and Latina magazines, Mimi's background in journalism undoubtedly helps in this line of work

Mimi is also the Chief Creative Officer at i am OTHER, the company she started with Pharrell Williams that houses all of his creative projects. In October 2024, they released Piece by Piece, a biographical film about Pharrell that is told with LEGO bricks. She was also the executive producer for 2016's Oscar-nominated movie Hidden Figures.

