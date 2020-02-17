Longtime WWE Fans Will Recognize Raquel Gonzalez on 'NXT'

During WWE's NXT TakeOver: Portland event fans were treated to a rousing and violent match between Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai. The street fight had a lot of brutal back and forth action, but was ultimately ruled a no contest. Why? Because it saw the debut of a new superstar/diva, Raquel Gonzalez, who looks like she's going to be a force to be reckoned with in the WWE's women's division.

The night was filled with action and opened up with a bang with a rousing contest between Dominik Dijakovic and Keith Lee. It was certainly a tough act to follow, but out-of-ring friends, Tegan and Dakota, proved the old pro wrestling adage true that the closer the performers are outside of the squared circle, the harder they hit one another when they face off inside it.

This was most certainly the case.