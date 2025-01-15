Rashida Jones’s Net Worth Sparks Intrigue Amid Her MSNBC Departure The television executive made history in 2021 as MSNBC's first Black female President. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 15 2025, 4:36 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

In 2021, journalist and TV executive Rashida Jones (not that one) made history as the first Black woman to lead a cable news network at MSNBC as its President. Rashida earned the position after a 20-year-plus trajectory as a force in the media industry. In January 2025, the York, Penn. native made another power move by choosing to try something different in the new year.

Rashida announced on Jan. 14 that she would be stepping down as MSNBC's President. Before and during her time at MSNBC, the executive reportedly created an impressive nest egg through her past opportunities, and it's unclear if it will be affected by her decision to go onward and upward. Here's what to know about Rashida's net worth.

What is Rashida Jones's net worth?

Though Rashida is a public figure as a pioneering television executive, her net worth isn't publicly available as of this writing. She reportedly is worth $7 million. Rashida's estimated net worth includes her MSNBC salary. While the exact amount she made is unknown, a report from Comparably states that the average NBC executive earns 230,636 annually, with the highest-paid executive (i.e., the President of the company) makes $700,000 annually.

Rashida's net worth comes from the power moves she's made in media. She began her career in 2002 as a morning show producer at WKTR in Norfolk, Va. At the time, Rashida was a senior in college at Hampton University. She then went on to produce The Weather Channel until taking on an executive producer role at MSNBC. Rashida continued taking on newer roles, including becoming senior vice president at NBC News and MSNBC in 2020. The following year, she succeeded Phil Griffin as President.

Who will replace Rashida Jones at MSNBC?

Sadly, Rashida's impressive net worth and reported salary wasn't enough to keep her running things behind the scenes at MSNBC. Since her departure, more details have come out regarding her exit. Though it remains unclear why she left MSNBC, fellow executive Mark Lazarus confirmed to AP that she made that she sent a memo to her staff on Jan. 14 during a morning meeting that she was leaving to "pursue new opportunities," and was "excited about what we’ve done. I’m excited about what comes next.”