Raul Malo Struggled With Heavy Health Issues Before His Death The voice behind The Mavericks left behind a music career that went on for decades.

Some celebrities don't get to close out their career in a satisfying way. Raul Malo was an impressive performer, with his talent taking The Mavericks to new heights over the course of many years. Fans from many different places got to appreciate the artist's voice.

What happened to Raul's health, and what was his cause of death? Here's what we know about the singer's struggle with disease, and how it ended up consuming his life. The world will always remember the voice behind The Mavericks and how he inspired his audience to live their lives.



What was Raul Malo's cause of death?

According to USA Today, Raul went through a tough battle with cancer for a long time. The artist revealed the diagnosis in the summer of 2024, when many of his fans were heartbroken to learn that their idol would be heading into one of the most complicated challenges of his life. Unfortunately, some cancer cases evolve quickly. It took less than two years after the reveal of the diagnosis for Raul to die. The cancer was located in the performer's colon.

The evolution of any cancer is unpredictable. The one that afflicted Raul turned into leptomeningeal disease, a complication of advanced cancer where fluid surrounds the brain and spinal cord. Raul underwent several treatments in the hopes of improving his condition, but none of them worked.

The world continues to lose talented celebrities as time goes on. Raul's death brings his cancer battle to an end, after months of suffering for him and those who loved him the most. The singer was 60 years old.

Raul's voice led The Mavericks to new heights.

The Mavericks are known for the 12 studio albums they have released into the world. Raul, Eddie, Paul, and Jerry always found a way to connect with their audience, which allowed the group to remain successful more than two decades after the release of their first studio album. Success needs to find a way to evolve in an ever-changing industry. The Mavericks were up for the challenge, as proven by their last studio album before Raul's death, "Moon & Stars."

The post shared by Raul's family after his death reads as follows: "No one embodied life and love, joy and passion, family, friends, music, and adventure the way our beloved Raul did. Now he will look down on us with all that heaven will allow, lighting the way and reminding us to savor every moment." The tribute was posted on the singer's own Instagram profile.