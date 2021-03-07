Does 'Raya and the Last Dragon' Have an End Credits Scene? Here's What We Know

Disney's latest animated film, Raya and the Last Dragon , has been widely heralded for its beauty, message, and action-packed fun. Raya and the Last Dragon is the first animated Disney film to come out since Soul in December 2020, and fans have been very excited to see it. And some fans are wondering if Raya and the Last Dragon has an end credits scene like many of its previous animated films.

Does 'Raya and the Last Dragon' have an end credits scene?

Spoiler alert! This post contains (mild) spoilers for Raya and the Last Dragon. Disney has attempted to keep details about Raya and the Last Dragon under wraps, as it's currently giving "Premiere Access" to DisneyPlus subscribers who want to watch the movie for $29.99. If viewers want to see the movie for free, they'll have to wait until June 2021. Because reviewers have been careful to avoid spoilers, people have been curious about the end of the film.

Sorry, Disney fans, this is one movie you'll have to watch without an end credits scene! The only thing viewers can look forward to during the end credits is a sweet message about the 400+ creatives who helped make Raya and the Last Dragon as beautiful as it is.

Disney spent time researching Raya and the Last Dragon, and before the pandemic, Time Magazine notes they sent researchers to Laos, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, and Singapore to learn about each country's cultures and traditions. This team of researchers was known as the Southeast Asian Story Trust, similar to the Oceanic Story Trust that was put together for Moana.

Time explains the Story Trust, "is a group of consultants with areas of expertise ranging from music and choreography to architecture and martial arts. They strived to make the film’s details more authentic to Southeast Asia, which was also front of mind for co-writers [Qui] Nguyen and [Adele] Lim." The process to build the fantasy world of Kumandra was also compared to high-fantasy projects such as Game of Thrones, so it's no wonder there were so many creatives to thank!