Singer Raye Puts Plaque Mocking Her Ex In His Favorite Pub — Here's the Cheeky Tea Sometimes petty revenge can come in the shape of a circle. By Ivy Griffith Updated March 10 2026, 9:54 a.m. ET

When most people break up, there's a period of grief and possibly anger as each partner processes the end of the relationship. Sometimes, that stage leads to some petty revenge. For the average person, that might involve sharing dirty secrets, putting shrimp in the curtain rod, or putting itching powder in the laundry; none of which we recommend.

But for celebrities who have influence and money, those petty post-breakup tricks can get pretty wild. For British singer/songwriter Rachel Agatha Keen, known to fans as Raye, she wanted to target something her ex-boyfriend loved: his favorite pub. The singer cheekily shared a plaque she paid to put up at the pub as a parting gift. Here's the scoop.



Raye puts cheeky plaque in ex-boyfriend's favorite pub.

The best petty revenge harms nothing but pride. At least, that seems to be the thought process for Raye, who went to her ex's favorite pub with a little plaque of revenge. Raye's single "Nightingale Lane," from her upcoming album "This Music May Contain Hope," is a stroll down memory lane, quite literally. It takes listeners on a nostalgic journey to Tooting Street, where she grew up.

In the song, she mentions her "first heartbreak." While Raye hasn't named the heartbreaker, she has shared the way she got revenge. The plaque she installed at his favorite pub, Nightingale, cheekily reads, "RAYE experienced the greatest heartbreak she has ever known here," along with the date Feb. 27, 2019. It's unclear if the date is when she had the heartbreak, when she met the ex, or when the plaque was installed.

In 2025, Raye told Vogue, "I’ve been single for so long. My last devastating breakup was four, five years ago. I was like, ‘I’m gonna marry him.’ We was together for two years, and it ended up not working out. I have never experienced a more crippling emotion. It took me three, four years to get over him. Like, I can’t allow myself to fall in love again until it’s safe.”

It turns out that breaking the heart of a singer might be a perilous thing.

In a viral TikTok, Raye filmed herself toasting with a beer in front of the plaque. One follower observed, "Being the ex of a songwriter is not for the weak. Never mind the world's best songwriter."

This is a sentiment it's likely a lot of exes of songwriters can get behind. Singers and songwriters like Taylor Swift and others are known for using their past heartaches to fuel their music, and sometimes things can get pretty brutal. Taylor, for instance, wrote "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived." While it hasn't been confirmed who it's about, it's clear that she's singing with purpose.

