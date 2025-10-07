British Singer’s Raye’s Net Worth Is Definitely Something to Sing About Raye was as a songwriter for some of the biggest artists in the music industry, such as Beyoncé, Charlie XCX, John Legend, Halle Bailey and Little Mix. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 7 2025, 10:57 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Every few years, the music industry is graced with a young, new talent that captivates fans, conquers the charts, and earns recognition from their peers. British singer Raye has done all of those things and more, which has led to her impressive net worth in a fairly short period of time.

While she is not yet at the level to compete with the industry’s musical heavyweights financially, Raye is definitely on her way to earning a notable fortune.



What is Raye’s net worth?

According to Finance Monthly, as of January 2025, Raye’s net worth an estimated $5 million, the bulk of which is due to her flourishing singing career. In addition, she also earns notable income from touring and the royalties from her career as a songwriter for some of the biggest artists in the music industry, such as Beyoncé, Charlie XCX, John Legend, Halle Bailey, and Little Mix.

Raye Singer, Songwriter Net worth: $5 million Raye is a British singer, songwriter and three-time Grammy Award nominee. Birth date: Oct. 24, 1997 Birthplace: Tooting, London, England Birth name: Rachel Agatha Keen Father: Not publicly named, musician Mother: Not publicly named, mental health worker Marriages: None Children: None Education: Woodcote High School

While being honored for her songwriting, Raye spoke about being part of the community.

In October 2025, Raye was recognized at the first annual Ivors Academy Honours Ceremony in London due to her efforts to ensure that songwriters are fairly compensated, according to Variety. “I don’t want to take more credit than is due,” she said at the ceremony. “As God gives me a microphone to accept [an award] on a stage, I promise to keep fighting the good fight.”

Raye then shared that despite being recognized for her efforts, she still has much left to accomplish regarding songwriters' rights. “A really important next step is that we get together to eliminate the shadows in our contracts and the gray areas in which manipulation is allowed to occur,” she told the audience.



The three-time Grammy nominee also noted that songwriters should “stop fighting against each other and turn the good fight to the record labels that are going to have to understand that we’re not going to stop until songwriters are correctly compensated for their songs.” “We need transparency,” Raye continued. “I’m pissing everyone off and I’m really not trying to do that — I just care about these things.”

In an exclusive interview, Raye shared her thoughts on her hit song, “Where Is My Husband!” and future plans to start a family.

Speaking with the BBC in October 2025, Raye said that her marital hit single has resulted in men approaching her. "Someone wrote their number on a tissue the other day and I was like, 'Oh no, you're just not my type,'" she said. "He was really sweet, he just wasn't my vibe."

