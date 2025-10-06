From Drake to Lewis Hamilton: Inside Raye’s Rumored Romances and Who She’s Dating Now Raye actually has a five-year plan, and it includes finding a husband. By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 6 2025, 4:37 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Despite being a British singer and songwriter, Rachel Agatha Keen, better known as Raye, has skyrocketed in recent years with hits like “Escapism” and “Born Again” by Lisa, featuring Raye and Doja Cat, launching her into the mainstream.

Her distinct sound, powerhouse vocals, and ability to deliver fast-paced lyrics on stage make her a true standout. And as her star continues to rise, fans are naturally curious about who she might be sharing all that success with behind the scenes. Could there be a boyfriend in the picture? Let’s take a look at Raye’s dating life and see who we find.

Who is Raye dating?



Raye doesn’t appear to be dating anyone as of this writing and seems more focused on her music career than anything else. If you recall, she’s come a long way from her past struggles, from dangerous encounters with drugs and alcohol to battling body dysmorphia, and now that she’s on a much healthier path, her focus remains firmly on her talent. And honestly, it doesn’t even seem like Raye is interested in entertaining a casual fling anytime soon.

During her October 2025 interview with BBC News, she revealed that she’s looking for husband material, which aligns with her 2025 single, “Where Is My Husband!” That said, Raye has dated in the past, and one of the most notable names linked to her is rapper Drake. Back in 2018, reports suggested the two had something going on after Raye reached out to him on Twitter to share one of her songs, according to The Sun.

A music insider told the outlet that Drake was “clearly impressed by her songwriting talents,” and “it quickly became obvious it wasn’t just her music he was interested in.” They added, “It’s early days but the pair have already been out on a string of dates, with Drake taking her to his favourite restaurant, Nobu Berkeley in central London,” the insider claimed at the time.

Fast forward to 2025, and fans are convinced Raye may be seeing Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton, though neither has confirmed it. The two have been spotted in the same circles since around 2023, per Cosmopolitan, even spotted sharing a casual hug that year. More recently, Raye was seen in the Ferrari garage while Lewis practiced ahead of the F1 British Grand Prix in July 2025. Still, based on her five-year plan (more on that below), it seems she hasn’t quite found the one just yet.

Raye has a five-year life plan, and it involves finding a husband.

Although Raye hasn’t settled down with anyone (unless something is going on with Lewis and she just doesn’t want folks to know), she does have a plan to find her person. In her October 2025 interview with BBC News, Raye revealed that her song “Where Is My Husband!” is more like a manifesto. She also shared that she plans to find a husband within about two years.

In fact, Raye has a full five-year plan that includes much more than marriage. It starts with finishing her next album and releasing it in mid-2026, then touring with her two sisters. After that, she says it would ideally be time to find herself a husband, sometime around 2027.