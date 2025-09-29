Lewis Hamilton Announced His Dog, Roscoe, Passed Away — His Cause of Death Revealed "He never stopped fighting, right until the very end." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 29 2025, 11:35 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@roscoelovescoco

Seven-time Formula One (F1) Champion Lewis Hamilton is always in control on the track. I mean, not too many athletes have the pleasure of being knighted for their contributions to their sport, though that's precisely what happened to him in 2021, proving he plays a significant role in British athleticism.

In addition to gaining attention for his dedication to racing, Lewis's love for his pets has also made him more relatable to his fan base. Unfortunately, he endured a tragedy with his dog, Roscoe. Roscoe died in September 2025, and Lewis has since opened up about his cause of death. Here's what to know.

What was Lewis Hamilton's dog, Roscoe's cause of death?

Lewis's dog's death occurred after he was taken to a veterinary hospital to be treated for pneumonia. He was in the hospital for about a week after he went into a coma while being treated for pneumonia. According to Lewis's Instagram post confirming Roscoe's death on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, the dog was on life support for several days before ultimately dying in his owner's arms on the evening of Sunday, Sept. 28.

"After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe," Lewis wrote. "He never stopped fighting, right until the very end."

The racer's post included several moments with him embracing his dog outside. In the last two slides of the post, he shared a closeup image of Roscoe, followed by one of him holding his dog's paw. Lewis further shared how much of an influence his dog had on his life. "I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend," he said. "Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made, and I will forever cherish the memories we created together."

Lewis Hamilton previously lost another dog a few years before Roscoe's death.

While it's never easy to say goodbye to a beloved pet, for Lewis, Roscoe's passing was unimaginably familiar. Before Roscoe, another one of his dogs, Coco, passed away in 2020. According to Lewis's June 2020 Instagram post, Coco died of a heart attack at just 6 years old. In his tribute to Roscoe, the athlete discussed the similarities between the two pets and shared why Roscoe's was a bit more tragic.

"Although I lost Coco, I have never been faced with putting a dog to sleep before, though I know my mum and many close friends have," Lewis shared. "It is one of the most painful experiences, and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet. Although it was so hard, having him was one of the most beautiful parts of life, to love so deeply and to be loved in return."

Following his update on Roscoe's death, the F1 driver received heartfelt condolences from multiple celebrities and fans. "So sorry for your loss," Naomi Campbell commented under his post. "Thinking of you as you grieve your most loyal baby, best friend, and confidante. @lewishamilton, you're in my heart." "I am sad like he was mine," another fan said. "Forever in our thoughts, Roscoe and Coco." "Love and prayers for you, champ," a third user wrote.