F1 Driver Lewis Hamilton Has Already Amassed a Pretty Astonishing Net Worth F1 driver Lewis Hamilton announced that he will be moving to Ferrari, leading some to wonder what his overall net worth is. We have all the details. By Joseph Allen Feb. 1 2024, Published 10:50 a.m. ET

As one of the great drivers in the history of Formula One, Lewis Hamilton commands a lot of attention and pretty enormous dollar figures as well. Even though he signed a two-year contract with Mercedes before the start of the 2024 season, reports are suggesting that Lewis is already planning to leave Mercedes when his contract is up.

The news sent shockwaves through the world of F1, but it also sparked some questions about Lewis's overall net worth and why he might be looking to make a change. Here's what we know about Lewis's incredibly rosy financial outlook and what prompted his switch to Ferrari in 2025.

What is Lewis Hamilton's net worth?

Lewis's two-year contract with Mercedes was for 100 million Euros, so it should go without saying that the seven-time champion is incredibly wealthy. Just how wealthy, you might ask? Well, he has an estimated net worth of roughly $285 million thanks to his massive contracts for actual racing. Also, he has smartly reinvested his money and brokered several lucrative brand partnerships.

Lewis Hamilton F1 Driver Net worth: $285 Million Lewis Hamilton is a F1 driver and seven time champion. He holds the record for most wins, most pole positions, and most podium positions in Formula One, and has been racing since 2007, when he joined McLaren. Birthdate: Jan. 7, 1985 Birthplace:Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England Birth Name: Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton Father: Anthony Hamilton Mother: Carmen Larbalestier

Lewis has worked hard to use his considerable wealth for good. He has created foundations dedicated to getting Black and other minority populations more invested in racing, and he has also donated to many other causes. He has donated almost 7 percent of his overall wealth to causes related to youth and employment in a single year.

Lewis seems set to return to Ferrari.

After joining Mercedes for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, it seems that Lewis will be returning to Ferrari in 2025, at least if reports can be believed. Lewis and Mercedes were one of the most successful partnerships in the history of Formula One, with Lewis winning six titles in seven years while racing for the auto company. In more recent years, though, Mercedes has fallen off the pace of other companies and Lewis hasn't won a race since 2021.

"I thought about and watched the Ferrari drivers on the screens at the track and of course you wonder what it would be like to be in red," he said when inking his new deal with Mercedes. At the time, he described Mercedes as "home," but this news seems to suggest that Lewis is ready to find a new home as he enters the later stages of his career.