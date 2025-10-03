Benson Boone's Dating History Is Worthy of a Global Superstar The singer has reached plenty of accomplishments for his short age, including headlining three major tours. By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 3 2025, 3:25 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Dating in Hollywood can be hard. Everyone is occupied with records, films, television series, and even billion-dollar video games. There's hardly any time to fall in love with other successful members of the entertainment industry. Nevertheless, love finds a way. Some celebrities are able to beat the odds with their fairy tale stories. Singers, actors, and filmmakers take the time to make the public fall in love with their romance.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite being very young, Benson Boone is one of the most relevant artists of his generation. The singer shocked the world when it was revealed that his relationship with Maggie Thurmon was over. The couple stayed together for two years. What does Benson's dating history look like? Here's what we know about the relationships involving the performer behind "Beautiful Things" and "Mystical Magical."

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Benson Boone's public dating history is all about Maggie Thurmon.

Dating resumes can be short when people are young. Since Benson is one of the youngest singers in the industry, and he wasn't famous when he was a teenager, the public has basically only seen him with Maggie. According to Elle, it's hard to pinpoint when the celebrities met. In March 2024, they were ready to make their relationship public through their social media accounts. The singer's fans were excited to see that he was involved in a serious romantic relationship.

Benson and Maggie were spotted at events such as the MTV Video Music Awards and a Saturday Night Live afterparty. During their public appearances, they seemed to get along as any loving couple would. Some relationships don't last forever. In September 2025, TMZ reported that Maggie and Benson were no longer together. The love story came to an end after two years of romance. The separation wasn't confirmed by either party in the immediate aftermath of the report's release.

Article continues below advertisement

Benson Boone spotted his middle school crush at a concert.

Celebrities know how to create a mystery. Benson's relatively quick rise to fame allows him to keep his personal life as a secret. Nevertheless, the truth can slip out when it's least expected to. During one of his concerts, the singer spotted the girl he dated in middle school. Elle reports that he stopped the show to confirm the woman's identity before revealing their shared history to the excited surrounding crowd.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Benson continues to work while struggling with the feelings left behind by his separation from Maggie. The singer headlines his "American Heart World Tour" across the planet, while dealing with the loss of one of the most significant romantic bonds of his life. Fans are on the lookout to see if the performer dates anyone else. In the meantime, they will have to wait until Benson updates them about his relationship status.