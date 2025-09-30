Nicole Kidman Is Available Again — Her Relationship History Proves She Has Varied Tastes Nicole's four major relationships were with very different men. By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 30 2025, 3:21 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

The world reeled with shock in late September 2025 when one of America's favorite Hollywood couples called it quits, seemingly out of the blue. Actor Nicole Kidman and her husband of 19 years, Keith Urban, announced their divorce to a shocked fandom as the bizarre year of 2025 marched on, another casualty of whatever it is that causes relationships to crumble.

But Nicole's chances at love aren't over. She's started over after a long-term relationship before, and it seems likely she will do it again. Here's a glance back at Nicole Kidman's relationship history now that she's once again single and eventually seems like she will be ready to mingle.

1990 - 2001: Tom Cruise was married to Nicole Kidman.

Nicole was actually married once before, and if you were around in the 1990s, you likely remember exactly who she was married to. Nicole was married to fellow superstar actor Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001. And their relationship was a pretty big deal, as they were Hollywood's "It" couple for a time.

They called it quits in 2001. Nicole has since looked back on the difficulties of divorcing and how she was "very dependent" on him. She later mused, "I thought our life together was perfect. It took me a very long time to heal. It was a shock to my system. We were in a bubble, just the two of us. We became very dependent on one another. I was reeling with Tom. I would have gone to the ends of the earth for him.... I was totally smitten - I fell madly, passionately in love" (excerpt via The Mirror).

2003: Q-Tip and Nicole have a brief relationship.

It took two years before Nicole stepped out in the public eye again with a boyfriend. In 2003, she was associated with rapper Q-Tip, whose real name is Jonathan William Davis. Grazia reports that their relationship fizzled out by the end of the year.

2003: Lenny Kravitz and Nicole also have a brief relationship.

This left room for Nicole's next big name relationship, with singer Lenny Kravitz. Late in 2003, the duo was linked as a couple. It seemed as though they weren't particularly serious, but Nicole later revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair that they were briefly engaged. However, they were also not meant to be and called it quits before too long.

2006 - 2025: Keith Urban and Nicole built a family together.

This opened the door for Nicole's longest relationship to date, with her now-ex Keith Urban. The two married in 2006 and share two children: Sunday Rose, born in 2008, and Faith Margaret, born in 2010. They seemed outwardly to be a happy couple. But in 2025 came reports that they had been living apart, and eventually the news that they were divorcing.

An insider reportedly told People that Nicole did not want the marriage to end and fought to keep it alive. They added, "Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall. It really hasn’t been a secret in their circles that Keith and Nicole have been living separately for a while now. People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable."