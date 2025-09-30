Country Singer Keith Urban’s Impressive Net Worth Hits All the Right Notes Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman announced their separation after 19 years of marriage. By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 30 2025, 1:14 p.m. ET Source: Mega

On the heels of the news that Keith Urban and his wife of almost 20 years, Nicole Kidman, are separating, many are taking a closer look at the inner-workings of their relationship dynamic — right down to their multi-million-dollar bank accounts.

Both highly successful in their own rights, as a singer and an actress, respectively, Keith and Nicole have a lot of money and assets to contend with. So let’s start with him: what is his current net worth after over 25 years in the music industry?

What is Keith Urban’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Keith Urban is worth an estimated $75 million, the bulk of which is due to his highly successful music career that has resulted in four Grammy Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 13 CMA Awards. In addition to his recording career, Keith also transitioned to television, becoming a vocal coach for reality singing competition shows The Voice and American Idol.

Keith Urban Singer, songwriter Net worth: $75 million Keith Urban is a country singer/songwriter and television personality. Birth date: October 26, 1967 Birth place: Whangārei, New Zealand Birth name: Keith Lionel Urbahn Father: Robert Urbahn Mother: Marienne Urbahn Marriages: Nicole Kidman (married 2006, currently separated) Children: 2, daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret Education: High school

In September 2025, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman announced they were officially separating after 19 years of marriage.

On Monday, Sept. 29, it was confirmed that the couple, who married in June 2006, were going their separate ways, according to People. An inside source told the outlet that the split was not mutual, saying of Nicole, "She didn’t want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage."

Keith and Nicole recently celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary, which the Oscar-winning actress shared on social media. “Happy Anniversary Baby @KeithUrban,” she captioned the Instagram post. The pair also shares two teenage daughters, 17-year-old Sunday Rose and 14-year-old Faith Margaret.

Per the outlet, the source also revealed that Keith and Nicole’s marital troubles have been present for a while, resulting in them no longer living together. "Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall," the source said. “It really hasn’t been a secret in their circles that Keith and Nicole have been living separately for a while now," the insider continued. "People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable."

In the wake of the split, Keith’s 2024 comments about Nicole have resurfaced, where he admitted to past addiction issues.

While speaking at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala in April 2024, the country star thanked his wife for her love and support throughout their marriage and its trying times.

