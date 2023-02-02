Home > Entertainment > Music Source: Getty Images A Tribe Called Quest Has Been Nominated to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame By Chris Barilla Feb. 2 2023, Published 12:05 p.m. ET

If you were listening to hip-hop music during the 1990s, odds are that you're familiar with A Tribe Called Quest. The genre-defying group, which consisted of Q-Tip, Phife Dawg, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, and Jarobi White, shared their debut album with the world all the way back in 1990. In the years that followed, A Tribe Called Quest went on to become the definitive pioneers of alternative hip-hop music.

Article continues below advertisement

Countless contemporary artists cite A Tribe Called Quest as influential in developing their sound, and it appears as though the group is getting official kudos by way of a nomination into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. With that being said, where is A Tribe Called Quest now? What happened to the group three decades after they changed the face of rap? Keep reading to find out.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Where is A Tribe Called Quest now?

After releasing The Love Movement in 1998, A Tribe Called Quest officially called it quits, per Wikipedia. The group members went their separate ways and began recording solo work to moderate success. After five years of the group being dissolved, they reunited in 2003 to record the song "I C U (Doin' It)," featuring Erykah Badu. The group went on to also perform at the Street Scene music festival in San Diego in 2004.

By 2006, A Tribe Called Quest fully reunited to tour internationally. Over the next six years, they performed in a variety of capacities, recorded new music, and faced medical issues (Phife Dawg had to undergo a kidney transplant). The group went on hiatus again after supporting Ye, fka Kanye West's "Yeezus" tour in 2013.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2015, the group came together once again for a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and reissued their album "People's Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm" as a 25th anniversary edition. However, tragedy quickly struck the group when Phife Dawg died on March 22, 2016, due to diabetes-related complications. In honor of Phife Dawg's death, the group released the critically-lauded album "We Got It from Here... Thank You 4 Your Service" on Nov. 11, 2016.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

2017 saw A Tribe Called Quest perform with the likes of Anderson Paak, Busta Rhymes and Consequence at the Grammy Awards. The group also won the award for best International Group at the Brit Awards that same year. As of the time of writing, Q-Tip, Ali, and Jarobi are all still involved in the music industry, although they have not released another project together since "We Got It from Here... Thank You 4 Your Service."

A Tribe Called Quest was nominated to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2023.