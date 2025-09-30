Keith Urban Reportedly “Quietly Set up His Own Place” Away From Nicole Kidman Before Split The power couple married in 2006 and share two children: Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 30 2025, 1:13 p.m. ET Source: Mega

While Hollywood breakups are an unfortunate yet common part of being a pop culture fan, it doesn't make it any easier when a couple you thought would last splits up. In September 2025, it was announced that longtime couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were headed for divorce after nearly 20 years of marriage.

Since the news of their split was confirmed, many have wondered what caused the couple to seemingly abruptly end their relationship. According to multiple sources, there were subtle signs that the couple's marriage was over. So, why did Nicole and Keith break up? Here's the scoop.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban had reportedly been living apart months before their split.

As for why Nicole and Keith parted ways, the official reason for their separation is unknown. However, according to TMZ, multiple sources claimed they had been living separately for several months, dating back to "the beginning of summer" 2025. Keith had reportedly been spending his time in his home in Nashville, Tenn. At the same time, Nicole stayed in Los Angeles, Calif., and was reportedly "holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone."

Keith and Nicole, who married in 2006, are parents to their children, Sunday Rose, born in 2008, and Faith Margaret, born in 2010. According to People, other sources claimed the couple's living arrangement was a secret among their inner circle. Keith was reportedly the one who pulled away from the marriage, with a source stating that Nicole "didn’t want this" and "has been fighting to save the marriage.”

"Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall," the insider added. "It really hasn’t been a secret in their circles that Keith and Nicole have been living separately for a while now. People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable."

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary while reportedly living apart.

Although sources claim that Summer 2025 was when Nicole and Keith began having marital trouble, the Big Little Lies star seemed determined to celebrate the positive aspects of their marriage. In June 2025, the time in which they had reportedly been living separately, the Oscar winner allegedly played the role of a woman in love with her husband as she celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on Instagram.

"Happy Anniversary, Baby," Nicole captioned a black-and-white image of her and Keith. Keith replied underneath the photo, but didn't make a celebratory post of his own.

