James Norton's Relationship History Shines Despite His Love for Privacy The 'House of Guinness' star has been a part of several unpredictable love affairs over the years.

Keeping a romantic relationship interesting and passionate is hard enough as it is. But attempting to cultivate a loving relationship while being a celebrity can represent an even bigger challenge for some. With famous people committed to different schedules around the year, it can be complicated for both parties of a couple to be in the same place at the same time. It takes a real amount of commitment to keep the flame alive.

This seems to have affected James Norton's dating life over the years. He keeps his personal life to himself while promoting the projects he stars in. This was proven once again during the promotional tour of House of Guinness. But what does James Norton's dating history look like? Here's what we know about the actor's past relationships and the rumors that surrounded him over the course of his trajectory.

The longest relationship of James Norton's life was with Imogen Poots.

Actors can fall in love while working together on a project. It happened to Tom Holland and Zendaya, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, and it also happened to James at some point in his career. The Nevers star began dating Imogen Poots when they were in the process of filming Belleville. According to Cosmopolitan, the couple got engaged before they decided the relationship wouldn't be moving forward.

James and Imogen were together from 2018 through 2023. After the relationship came to an end, the actor stated: "It happened in a very abrupt way, and it happened kind of to me, and I thought that I was on a path. I was about to have kids, about to get married, all that kind of stuff, and my life just turned around, completely changed direction." The artist's conflicting schedules were cited as the main reason for the separation.

James Norton's other girlfriends were also famous.

Cosmopolitan also reports that James dated Jessie Buckley for a couple of years before he fell in love with Imogen. The actors found each other attractive while working on a War and Peace adaptation. James has no problem with starting romantic relationships with his co-stars. Jessie is known around the world for her roles in Chernobyl and Fargo. Conflicting schedules once again were mentioned as the driving force behind the breakup.

The Sun states that James went out with Charlotte Rose Smith from 2024 through 2025. Fans found out that the relationship was over because James was spotted on a dating app a few months after the affair became public. After that didn't work out, James confirmed to The Guardian that he was seeing people "on occasional dates." This included singer Lily Allen. The performer continues to look for his perfect match.